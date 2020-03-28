QuikTrip hiring workers in the Charlotte area during COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - QuikTrip (QT) is looking to fill both full and part-time positions for store clerks and assistant managers in the Charlotte area during the coronavirus outbreak.
Charlotte-area residents seeking employment can visit www.quiktrip.com/jobs for more information about QT and to apply.
QT currently has 46 stores in and around the Charlotte area and is still calling and scheduling interviews Monday through Friday.
“We are excited to grow our team in the Charlotte market and are looking for hardworking, dependable and service-oriented employees,” said Nick Kooyman, Charlotte Division Personnel Manager.
Store officials say they will be continuing to hire for their stores to be able to support local communities and the work force that has had to suffer due to the coronavirus.
QT has also just launched “Curb Side” Delivery. Customers can select to have their order, that was placed through the QuikTrip Mobil App, brought out to them instead of having to go inside a store.
