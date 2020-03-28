’Quarantine cakes’ shaped like toilet paper in demand amid coronavirus outbreak

(The Charlotte Observer) - A lot of humor has been mined from the nation’s toilet paper shortage during the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s no surprise that bakers have joined in.
“Quarantine Cakes” and pandemic pastries have now become hot sellers across the country, often freshly baked to resemble a roll of toilet paper or a pile of (chocolate) poop -- depending how far you take the joke.
In their simplest version, the cakes have a face mask of icing on top with a “Stay well” message or a joke about sharing toilet paper.
At their most complex, you get a “Corona Beer cake with a Homemade Lime curd filling” for nearly $80 in Texas.
“Toilet paper cakes aren’t a new idea, but the meaning has changed since everyone has gone crazy for toilet paper,” North Carolina baker Tina Schmidt told McClatchy News.
“With all that is happening now, I do think we need to find ways to laugh and this is about finding a little humor at a time when all the shelves are picked clean and we have to stay apart.”
The novelty cakes are also a source of income when many loyal customers are in self isolation to avoid exposure to COVID-19. The virus is highly contagious and potentially fatal.
At Kiss Me Cakes Bakery and Dessert Shop in Hope Mills, N.C., Schmidt bakes toilet paper cakes with a white fondant wrap for $30 to $35. The price goes up if you add cupcakes resembling iced like poop emojis.
Some bakeries, such as Loft22 Cakes in Fort Worth, say they’ll even deliver their “Quarantine Cakes,” like a pizza, “in a time of fear and isolation.”
“It turns out even in cake form, tissue paper is in high demand!” Loft22 Cakes says on its Facebook page. “These quarantine cakes are selling and keeping us in business another week!”
Social media commenters seem to get the humor, though some say the virus is no laughing matter, particularly among vulnerable seniors.
“Humor is the best medicine,” Karen Shales commented on the Haydel’s Bakery Facebook page in New Orleans.
“I would be happy to eat a toilet paper cake. But really, what’s next?” Sharon Fontenot wrote.
“Is this serious? This is idiotic,” Hollie Rawlins wrote on the Loft22 Cakes Facebook page.
“What a great way to turn a bad situation around & to remember that what we’re going through now, we will be delivered from,” Deborah Stevens posted on the Haydel’s Facebook page.
