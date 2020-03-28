Police investigating deadly Statesville shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say more than 50 people were present when a young woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Fifth Street, just after 2:30 a.m. Police responded after hearing several shots in the area.
When they arrived to the scene, they found Tey Honnah Daye, 20, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police didn’t say why such a large crowd was gathered in the area.
Anyone with information on the incident or who witnessed the killing should call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
