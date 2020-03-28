Mecklenburg County clarifies local Stay at Home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials provided clarification and guidance on the local Stay at Home Order.
The order, which became effective at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, remains in effect,
Officials say residents should continue to abide by the restrictions of the local order.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide Stay at Home Order, which starts at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
Allowable and Prohibited Transactions
- Real Estate Transactions
- Prohibited Unless Virtual: Anyone looking to purchase real estate, but who has not “vested” money into a house, which could be forfeited or lost, should do it virtually only and avoid any face to face interaction with a realtor during this period. Any communication regarding the transaction should be done electronically.
- Allowed with Conditions: Those who have vested money (either by way of earnest money or mortgage loan commitments) which they could wind up losing and closing is imminent or soon to be scheduled, in order to complete the purchase and effect the closing, the following guidance should be used when completing that transaction:
- Walk-through prior to closing:
- No more than three people may be in the residence at any given time. This allows for the realtor and up to two of the buyers.
- Each person present must maintain the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) compliance at all times in all applicable areas.
- Practice social/physical distancing: stay at least six feet apart from other people.
- Do not participate if you have any symptoms or fever.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough in your sleeve or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect any objects or surfaces touched using a regular household cleaning product.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds on entering and leaving the dwelling with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%-95% alcohol.
- The realtor is responsible for supplying cleaning products and handwashing products.
- Owners/sellers should not be in the residence at the time if the subject property is owner-occupied.
- Closing
- To the extent electronic signatures may be lawfully obtained and used, choose this option to close the transaction.
- For all face to face closings, CDC recommendations (as outlined above) should be followed.
- Automobile Sales/Service Allowed with Conditions: Automobile dealerships are allowed to provide auto repair service at this time. The following is guidance for those interactions:
- In addition to the Service staff, the owner should be the only individual allowed in the service area.
- Practice social/physical distancing: stay at least six feet away from other people.
- Unless the service is brief and the owner can wait outside, someone should come to pick them up while the auto is being repaired. Prohibited unless Virtual: All car sales, including the entire process, are prohibited unless they can be conducted virtually. Sales staff should not be onsite at the facility.
- Essential Services with Face to Face Citizen Contact Businesses providing essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores should develop processes within their facilities to assure social/physical distancing: stay at least six feet away from other people. To the extent possible they should provide an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%-95% alcohol.
- Outdoor Activity Outdoor activity is recommended as long as individuals are able to practice social/physical distancing. Guidance for several specific activities:
- Parks and greenways are open to the community. With the warm weather, they have been quite crowded. Social/physical distancing is a requirement. PLEASE comply!
- Golf is permitted on golf courses. No other businesses related to golfing, i.e. golf ranges, should be open.
- Basketball pick-up games, tennis and other games that involve the use of shared equipment and space are not allowed.
- Use of playground equipment is prohibited.
Thank you to those in the community who are complying with the Mecklenburg County Stay at Home Order. We are asking everyone to do their part to protect themselves and each other! Stay at home! For additional questions about the Stay at Home Order, residents can call (704) 353-1926 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
