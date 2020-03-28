Man arrested for stabbing in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man arrested for stabbing another man in the face and eye in Burke County.
Emillio Jesus Villarreal was arrested at his home on Jenkins Road in Morganton.
Deputies responded to a stabbing call just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Burkemont Baptist Church.
The victim and a female escaped the Morganton home where the incident happened and called police from the church parking lot.
The female told officers the man who was stabbed was visiting nearby friends when he was attacked.
Villarreal was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.
He is in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
