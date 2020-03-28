Local leaders try to help small businesses survive

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Small Businesses in North Carolina will definitely take a hit because of the “stay at home” order Gov. Roy Cooper issued Friday.
It will go into effect in North Carolina on Monday and last for 30 days.
Mecklenburg County leaders already issued a “stay at home” proclamation this week and small businesses are already following the order.
This was the first weekend where local businesses like barbershops are shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“They are the backbone of America,” shopper Karl Hanner said. “They employ a lot of people. I feel really bad for them.”
Hanner usually walks up and down Central Avenue on the weekends.
This weekend, he noticed a difference in the activity. There was little to no foot traffic.
It concerned him.
“I would be overwhelmed with kids and people walking,” Hanner said. “And enjoying the outside - the hustle and bustle.”
Hanner says he misses seeing people patronizing small businesses. The shops were closed.
“You can see most of it is shuttered,” Hanner said. “Just sad.”
County Commissioner Mark Jerrell says he has heard from small business owners worried this pandemic may put them out of business.
“This is a crisis not only a health crisis,” Jerrell said. “But it’s an economic crisis and again small businesses have to be a major component for us to help.”
The commissioner hopes conversations will offer more immediate relief.
“I believe that on the local level we have a lot more flexibility to be nimble and to act quickly,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner District 4 Mark Jerrell said. “And so we are looking at building out a framework right now so that we can provide a short term gap until these other programs are stood up.”
President Donald Trump recently signed a $2.2 trillion relief bill that includes $367 billion going to small businesses. Jerrell says there is no telling how long it will take those federal funds to get to local businesses and keep a check coming to the employees.
“We are not going to leave them in the cold,” Jerrell said. “And I’m going to continue to fight to make sure that they have a voice and they are properly represented as we go through these talks of relief packages.”
Hanner believes local leaders should do all they can to help small businesses stay in business during this crisis.
“If we have money - yeah,” Hanner said. “If we had money it should definitely go to small businesses and their employees.”
A package for local small businesses could be hammered out in the coming weeks.
