'I think we have turned the corner’: NC woman improving after being hospitalized for coronavirus

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - A 28-year-old woman is out of “guarded condition” at a Cabarrus County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Hayden Keziah, who according to her mother has no immunity issues or underlying conditions, was rushed to the hospital after she experienced trouble breathing.
Keziah’s symptoms started out with a cough and “generally not feeling good,” Keziah’s mother Sarah Moore says. After several days, Moore says her daughter developed a severe headache and a bad cough.
"Within about 24-hours, having so much trouble breathing, we had to rush her to the ER in Harrisburg, where they immediately took her back and then took her to Northeast,” Moore said. She dropped her daughter off at the ER and has not been able to see her since.
“She’s having a very rough time,” Moore said of Keziah, who is often sedated and being treated virtually at a locked-down hospital.
Sarah Moore said her daughter is improving.
She said Keziah’s oxygen is turned down and she is maintaining her oxygen saturation levels. She doesn’t have a fever and she briefly sat in a car, and she asked for a smoothie.
“I think we have turned the corner,” Moore said.
Keziah had just moved to Harrisburg to start a new job. Moore, who has also now tested positive for COVID-19, says she has no idea where her daughter contracted the virus.
Moore was on breathing treatments and IVs at her home, but in a Friday update, WBTV learned that she has been able to get off the IVs. She remains in isolation.
Moore is able to text her daughter, sometimes. “To be honest, they have her so sedated that we’re having a hard time talking to her,” Moore said.
“I saw her CT scans of her lungs,” Moore said of her daughter, “and it is horrible. It attacks without warning.”
Moore, who says she was an emergency room nurse, is urging the public to take the virus seriously.
“People need to stay home. They don't need to get around anybody,” Moore said. “This stuff is no joke.”
Keziah was moved to ICU Thursday morning. Her mother says she’s got a tough battle ahead.
“I was just released from at home services IV out. Last 12 hours turned a corner. Feeling better, not well but much better. Hayden is still struggling. Her lungs are worse and she is struggling with vomiting and difficulty breathing," Moore said.
Keziah was able to eat something small, but Moore says it is difficult for her daughter in isolation. There has been a GoFundMe set up for Keziah.
Moore, her husband Todd and son John Robert are all isolating from each other.
Cabarrus County issued a stay at home order a day after North Carolina announced it’s first coronavirus related death, which involved a Cabarrus County man.
