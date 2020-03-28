I Racing raises the interest in NASCAR as the sports world is on pause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The sport of NASCAR has struggled with viewership and attendance the last few year. You may think the sports world going on pause due to COVID-19 would be a bad thing, but thanks to virtual racing, interest is on the rise.
“It’s as if I Racing had been started and built 15 years ago for this very moment,” said NASCAR Cup series driver Clint Bowyer.
The first ever virtual race was televised this past Sunday on cable station FS1. It drew nearly a million viewers and was the highest rated esports TV program in history. It was also the #1 trending topic on Twitter Sunday.
With numbers like that, why not do it again and that is exactly what NASCAR will do. This Sunday’s Cup race was suppose to be at Texas Motor Speedway, but COVID-19 once again is taking the cars and fans away from the track. So instead, they will run another virtual race and this time it will be on national TV on FOX.
“If we got five new fans that thought it was exciting and is willing to tune in to a NASCAR race or go to a NASCAR race because they got introduced to racing by I Racing, it’s a success,” said Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin. Hamlin won Sunday’s inaugural virtual race at Homestead in exciting fashion as he passed Dale Earnhardt Jr on the final lap and beat him to finish line after they made contact coming out of turn 4.
And that is a part of the draw for this racing. Drivers from past and present can be on the track racing each other and the graphics in the simulator make it look like you are watching the race in person.
“NBA players can’t go play NBA2K and put it on TV and make it look like the real thing,” said Hamlin. “You can’t go play Madden and make it look like the real thing. This is something that can gain a lot of traction simply because it’s as real as it gets.”
Some of the drivers racing include Cup stars like Hamlin, Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano. Past championship drivers like Earnhardt Jr. and recent member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Bobby Labonte are also going into this virtual world.
“It certainly keeps our sport relevant if we can keep it going,” said Hamlin. “I think a lot of that is going to fall on the shoulder of the drivers. As long as you have drivers willing to participate, you are going to have a product that people want to see. Ultimately, the fans was to see their favorite driver and they don’t care if they are racing virtually or in the real world. I think for sure it energizes our industry.”
They will drop the green flag on Sunday’s virtual race in Texas at 1 P.M.
