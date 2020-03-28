How did you spend your first Saturday under Mecklenburg County’s ‘stay at home’ order?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was sunny and temperatures were in the 80s.
It was the perfect day to get outside and talk a walk and visit the local parks, as long as you abide by the social distancing order.
Saturday was the first weekend of a “stay at home” order in Mecklenburg County.
If you are a little confused about what it all means, you are not alone.
The county clarified its guidance on Saturday.
For example, car dealerships can provide auto service. However, face-to-face sales are a no-go. It can only be done virtually.
Meanwhile, people are slowly getting used to a new routine.
Many of you have been encouraged or even ordered to stay at home, like here in Mecklenburg County. Starting Monday, the order goes in effect for all of North Carolina.
WBTV's Chandler Morgan takes a look at how people across our area spent their Stay at Home Saturday.
Stay at home Saturday is now the new normal.
However, many took advantage of the nice weather on Saturday by taking a trip to the park.
Many people in Charlotte sent WBTV photos showing what they did on their first Saturday during the “stay at home” order.
Many people spent the day outside exercising. There was no shortage of bicyclists or runners, and others took the dog out to play,
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.