The Good Kitchen donates 35K lunches to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Good Kitchen, a Charlotte based fully-prepared meal company, is donating 35,000 meals for children who are missing lunches due to the current school closures and seniors in need of meals.
These meals will be distributed through Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s child and senior hunger programming which includes mobile pantries, food distribution events, and the Food Bank’s 800+ partner agencies in a 24-county service region (14 in NC and 10 in SC).
“We are incredibly grateful to be in a position to donate meals during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Amber Lewis, Founder of The Good Kitchen. “It’s through organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina that we can make a difference and get these meals out to people who are most at risk. So many people are flocking to the grocery store and cooking at home, but those in food insecure areas do not have this luxury. Being able to provide a meal that is healthy and well balanced to children, adults and the elderly is more important than ever. We are so thankful for partners like the Food Bank that can execute the distribution in our home and sister state!”
“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is so appreciative of The Good Kitchen for their generous donation to help us feed children and seniors in need. With over 182,000 children and 45,000 seniors living in poverty in our region, our need has grown tremendously said Kay Carter, CEO of the Food Bank. “It’s through partnerships in times of crisis, that we know we can work together to end hunger … thank you to The Good Kitchen for helping us feed so many in need.”
The Charlotte Hornets and concessions partner Levy also donated extra food and beverages from Spectrum Center to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The contribution included produce, snack foods, hamburger and hot dog buns, sodas and juices.
