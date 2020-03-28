Franklin Graham says thousands in U.S. have called evangelist’s COVID-19 prayer line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Joe Marusak / Charlotte Observer) - Thousands of Americans have called a 24/7 COVID-19 prayer line started by the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, president and CEO Franklin Graham said Saturday.
“Early this week, we began airing a 60-second evangelistic message on TV across the entire United States, and we have had thousands of people call,” the evangelist posted in a coronavirus ministry update.
“Maybe your heart has been gripped by fear as millions of others have because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Graham posted on Facebook on March 21 when he announced the prayer line, 888-388-2683.
“But I want you to know that God loves you, He made you, He created you, He knows everything about your life,” Graham continued. “You don’t need to be afraid. Jesus said I’ll never leave you nor forsake you.”
The March 21 post has drawn 56,000 likes and 26,000 shares.
On Saturday, Graham urged people who “are struggling with worry in the midst of this crisis” to call the line.
