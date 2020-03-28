Feeling the pain from working from home? Here are some tips for you

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is working from home cramping more than your style? How about your neck or back? Many people are reporting unexpected aches and pains as they set up temporary offices in their kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.
If you are sore, a physical therapist says it’s probably related to how we’re sitting and where.
You should skip working from bed or the couch and opt for a supportive chair in front of a counter or desk to improve your alignment.
“You should have your hips in line with your shoulders, which should be in line with your ears,” UNC School of Medicine Clinical Instructor Kristin Somerville said.
Work in natural light over harsh, overhead light that can lead to eye strain.
"That could also lead us to lean into the computer, having that rounded shoulder, head forward posture which increases stress on not only on our neck and shoulder, but also our backs," Somerville said.
If you have a desktop computer, keep your screen at eye level and your keyboard lower. If you use a laptop, try to position it at roughly chest height.
Self-care during all of this is critical, it makes difference for your mental and physical well being. Take a mini walk or stretching breaks every hour if possible.
