Charlotte couple makes safe return from Galapagos Islands, Lake Norman man still stuck in Peru

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Travel trouble continues to be one of the many issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Many Americans who were traveling internationally as the virus started to spread to the United States are now searching for a way to get home. Due to public health concerns, countries across the globe have implemented travel restrictions and airlines have canceled flights.
Charlotte resident Brooke Bickelhaupt-Splawn and her wife were temporarily stuck in the Galapagos Islands. Bickelhaupt-Splawn said they were on vacation with friends when travel restrictions were put in place.
“Never in the world did it cross our mind that we would get stuck here,” Bickelhaupt-Splawn told WBTV in an interview from the island of Santa Cruz last week.
She said the airline they were flying with had canceled their return flights, and no other airlines appeared to be offering flights either. She feared she and her friends would be stuck in the Galapagos Islands for months.
Fortunately, Bickelhaupt-Splawn and her group are now back in the United States. She said that after days of waiting, one airline was finally able to get them flights home.
“We took a picture as we were flying into Miami, of American soil. It was super reassuring just to be home,” said the Charlotte resident.
While she is now breathing a sigh of relief, other American travelers are still stuck in limbo.
Matt King, a Lake Norman resident and UNC-Charlotte graduate, told WBTV he is currently stuck at a hostel in Peru. He said the local officials aren’t letting anyone leave the facility due to the coronavirus outbreak.
WBTV spoke to King in a zoom interview Friday.
“I’m pretty calm about this situation but there’s a lot of other people with a very different mentality about this that have jobs at home, kids at home, health problems they can’t be in the states for,” King told WBTV.
He said several people who are staying in the hostel have started wearing medical masks to prevent the spread of sickness. The traveler said is concerned about when the hostel will allow people to finally leave and he is hoping the United States Department of State will be able to assist.
“Please just don’t let us stay here for longer than a month because we’re doing our part, but as we all know, staying here for a month isn’t gonna help anybody,” said King.
A spokesperson for the State Department told WBTV that since March 24th the State Department has been able to get 9000 U.S. citizens back home. The spokesperson said the Department is exploring all options when it comes to getting citizens back to the United States.
The spokesperson also added that the State Department strongly encourages all U.S. citizens abroad to register with STEP.State.gov and monitor the relevant Embassy’s website to ensure they receive the most up-to-date information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.