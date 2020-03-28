Central Piedmont CC employee tests positive for COVID-19

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee of Central Piedmont Community College tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the school confirmed Saturday.
School officials say the employee works at the Levine Campus in Matthews.
The school learned about the positive case on Thursday, March 26, and the employee has not been on campus since March 19.
Officials say that is the only employee or student that tested positive, to their knowledge.
The employee is doing well at home.
School officials say they collected the names of those individuals believed to have been around the employee during the previous 14 days, and while very few individuals had been in contact with this employee, those individuals have been asked to self-quarantine.
