Catawba County announces two new cases of coronavirus

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County officials announced Saturday morning they have identified five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the county total up to 12.
There have been 483 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County, with 171 negative results. The remaining test results are pending.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include information about future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-866-462-3821 or NC 2-1-1.
