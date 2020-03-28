Catawba County announces two new cases of coronavirus

By WBTV Web Staff | March 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 5:51 PM

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County officials announced Saturday morning they have identified five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the county total up to 12.

There have been 483 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County, with 171 negative results. The remaining test results are pending.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include information about future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-866-462-3821 or NC 2-1-1.

