Wife of City of Raleigh worker who died of COVID-19 wants people to take virus seriously

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) - The wife of the Harnett County man who died of COVID-19 is advising people to take the virus seriously. Adrian Grubbs, a father of three, was 37 years old.
“He was just a wonderful man,” said his wife, Chanda Grubbs.
Her family is in quarantine after health officials confirm Adrian died from COVID-19.
“Very dedicated. Hard worker. You know, anything you need. Anything you need help with or whatever, he was always there,” she explained.
Chanda left heartbroken, in disbelief over how quickly this virus claimed her husband’s life.
Here’s the timeline:
- March 11: Adrian started feeling sick.
- March 13: He stayed home from work. He worked for the City of Raleigh, which advised him to get tested for COVID-19, which he did.
- March 16: He learned the test was rejected, the saliva had dried up. He went to be re-tested.
- March 19: He was taken to the ER. His condition kept getting worse. There he received another test for COVID-19. He was kept in isolation.
- March 20: They learned he tested positive.
- March 22: He was moved to UNC Hospitals.
- March 25: Adrian died in the hospital.
“My husband was a homebody. That was one thing about him. He wasn’t no party person. You know he wasn’t no in-the-crowd type person,” Chanda said.
She had a message to people about COVID-19.
“Originally, I didn’t take it serious. Until and then things like that hit close to home, you know? It’s a wake-up call,” she said.
Health officials said Adrian had pre-existing conditions. Chanda said it was high blood pressure. She wants an autopsy to be performed.
Raleigh’s City Manager, Ruffin Hall issued a statement:
“This is an incredibly sad day for the City of Raleigh. We have lost one of our own and our hearts are broken. Adrian Grubbs was a young husband and father, who worked for the City for 17 years in Solid Waste Services. He was loved by his family and friends and a dedicated servant of this community.
Even during this uncertain time, we are using every resource available to us to ensure the safety and security of our employees and our community.
We ask for prayers for Adrian, his family, and everyone in the Solid Waste Services Department.”
The Raleigh City Worker Union released a statement Thursday evening detailing its concerns regarding coronavirus and Grubbs’ death. In the news release, the union said the City said Thursday morning when informing the department of Grubbs’ death that it would be a “waste of time” to test employees for COVID-19.
According to the statement, the union submitted a letter detailing concerns to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin on March 17. Union leaders met again with Raleigh City Council members on Thursday night to discuss concerns.
