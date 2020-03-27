Warm weekend ahead; a First Alert for midweek next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer temperatures return Friday into the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with partly cloudy skies, and the chance for a few rain showers on Sunday.
A FIRST ALERT has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with better chances for more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. More seasonable temperatures return for next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Overnight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures in the lower 50s. Friday will be a warm day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. The record high temperature is 85°, set in 1950. A stray rain shower will be possible across the NC mountains, yet most of us should stay dry.
Saturday looks to be even warmer, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The record high temperature for Saturday is 90°, set in 1907. A cold front will move across the region on Sunday, bringing the chance for some isolated rain showers for Sunday afternoon. Sunday looks to remain warm, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a better chance for widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. At this point, rainfall looks to average 0.50” to 1.00” or more. Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday of next week. High temperatures look to be in the 60s Tuesday through Friday of next week.
Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
