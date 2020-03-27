Warm weekend ahead; a First Alert for midweek next week

Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a better chance for widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. At this point, rainfall looks to average 0.50” to 1.00” or more. Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday of next week. High temperatures look to be in the 60s Tuesday through Friday of next week.