Tryon Medical Partners second coronavirus testing location opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tryon Medical Partners is opening a second remote coronavirus testing location Friday.
The remote testing location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 900 East Morehead Street in Charlotte. The setup is at the old Art’s BBQ Restaurant, which Tryon Medical Partners says they transformed into a medical clinic “virtually overnight.”
“This facility will provide more convenient access to flu and COVID-19 testing for our neighbors in the central, west and northern parts of Charlotte,” the medical group says. Tryon Medical Partners has another testing location in Matthews.
To access the remote testing location, Tryon Medical Partners says patients must:
- Have symptoms that include fever, cough or difficulty breathing
- Be prescreened by phone or Tryon Virtual Connect
Here's how it works:
1. Call Tryon Medical Partners or access Tryon Virtual Connect On Demand to be evaluated for remote testing.
2. If remote testing is appropriate, you will be told to proceed to one of our remote testing locations to meet our dedicated team of Tryon Medical Partners doctors and staff.
3. Depending upon your symptoms, we may administer a flu test first; the results will be returned while you wait.
4. If the flu test is negative, a COVID-19 test may be administered, depending upon your symptoms, exposure risk (travel to affected areas or known contact with infected persons), underlying conditions, etc.
“Tryon Medical Partners will serve our more than 130,000 loyal patients by remaining on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis,” Tryon Medical Partners say.
