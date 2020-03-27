Third coronavirus-related death reported in North Carolina

“We are saddened to hear of this loss to our Johnston County community and extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," said Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson. "Although most people will have mild to moderate symptoms with this virus, some will have a more severe illness. This reminds us all to do our part to decrease the chance of infection and stop the spread of the virus by following social distancing recommendations and staying home to the extent possible.”