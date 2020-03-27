S.C. leaders talk COVID-19 response, officials release list of cases by zip code

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott and state public health officials are updating the public on South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus.
The press conference happens on Friday, March 27 at 4:00 p.m.
South Carolina health officials announced Thursday that the state had 456 coronavirus cases and nine total virus-related deaths. On Friday afternoon, South Carolina health officials released the state’s coronavirus cases by zip code.
For the WBTV viewing area, those cases break down like this:
York County: 18 Cases
- 29707: 2
- 29708: 2
- 29715: 8
- 29730: 3
- 29732: 1
- Unknown: 2
Lancaster County: 6 Cases
- 29067: 1
- 29646: 1
- 29707: 1
- 29720: 3
Chesterfield County: 4 Cases
- 29101: 1
- 29520: 1
- Unknown: 2
Chester County: 1 Case
- 29706: 1
The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.
