S.C. Gov. issues order to quarantine those coming from COVID-19 hot spots, state has 500-plus cases

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday calling for a mandatory quarantine for those coming into the state from areas in the country deemed “hot spots” for the novel coronavirus.
McMaster said that mandatory self-quarantine for those coming into the state from the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans would be for 14 days. Those who disobey could face a criminal penalty, according to the governor.
The governor made the announced during a press conference with public health officials, in addition to senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
South Carolina now has 539 coronavirus cases in 39 counties*. The state has 13 virus-related deaths.
South Carolina health officials announced 86 additional cases and four additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
The patients, who were all elderly and had underlying health conditions, were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville, and Florence counties.
“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”
On Friday afternoon, South Carolina health officials released the state’s coronavirus cases by zip code.
For the WBTV viewing area, those cases break down like this:
York County: 18 Cases
- 29707: 2
- 29708: 2
- 29715: 8
- 29730: 3
- 29732: 1
- Unknown: 2
Lancaster County: 6 Cases
- 29067: 1
- 29646: 1
- 29707: 1
- 29720: 3
Chesterfield County: 4 Cases
- 29101: 1
- 29520: 1
- Unknown: 2
Chester County: 1 Case
- 29706: 1
The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.