SC congressman tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cunningham announced Thursday that he was self quarantining because a colleague in Congress recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“On March 19th, 2020, I entered self-quarantine after I received word from the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress that I had been in contact with a member of Congress who had since tested positive for COVID-19," Cunningham wrote.
The congressman says he feels “fine” aside from being able to smell or taste anything. “Today, I learned that I tested positive,” Cunningham wrote Friday. “While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine."
“I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat,” Cunningham wrote.
