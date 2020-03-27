Person, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies in Rowan County

Cardinal Innovations Healthcare announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Relief Fund to address the needs of communities impacted by this virus. In keeping with the organization’s philosophy of giving back to the communities it serves, Cardinal Innovations is investing $1,000,000 to support those who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. They are accepting grant requests up to $20,000 from the following entities: Counties, Local Public School Systems/Districts and/or Higher Education Institutions, Municipalities, Non-profit community-based organizations and Healthcare providers for implementation of new programs. To learn more or to apply, visit //www.cardinalinnovations.org/covid19-relief-fund