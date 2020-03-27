Patel Brothers grocery stores shut down for 10 days due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Patel Brothers Store in Pineville has been busy for the past few weeks.
It is an Indian grocery store that specializes in herbs, spices, vegetables, beans and other items.
On Friday, there was a steady crowd of people because the store will shut down for 10 days because of COVID-19.
“It just makes sense to flatten this curve,” Vice President of Raja Foods Swetal Patel said. “We all have to do our part. From a management position, we decided if we stop - hopefully, a few others will follow - and then get a grasp of this situation fast.”
There are 56 Patel Brothers Stores in the United States including two in the Charlotte area.
The stores will re-open on April 9.
Patel says the workers will get paid.
He says this pandemic has attracted many people to the store.
“The past three or four weeks have been a strain on the business,” Patel said. “It’s really taken off.”
Patel says many have come to the store to see if it had toilet paper.
This supermarket specializes in food from India.
It is strictly a food store and it doesn’t sell toilet paper.
But the vice president says people not from India have been checking out Patel Brothers to feed their special diets.
“Absolutely we’ve had a huge push with the vegan and vegetarian community,” Patel said. “Realizing that they can get a lot of their beans and staples of those orders into our stores.”
Shoppers are taking the store’s closure seriously. They showed up early to get what they needed for their homes and before the store ran out of food.
“Last couple of weeks before we had all the things,” shopper Mark Narayan said. “But today, I need to check what is available - just pick up what is available and leave.”
Company leaders say they have taken this COVID-19 very seriously.
They have constantly monitored and made sure they sanitized and cleaned all stores properly.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.