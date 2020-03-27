OneBlood switches to appointment-only, needs donors to book as blood drives are canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of blood drives have been canceled due to the closure of schools, churches and other sites that host blood drives.
OneBlood Senior Vice President Susan Forbes says they called on the community to help when blood drives started canceling two weeks ago. So far, more than 2,500 blood drives have been canceled which accounts for about 40,000 blood donations.
“We’ve never had anything like that happen in our history,” Forbes said. “We put the call out to our donors right away that we had an urgent need for blood donation, and they responded very quickly. And because of that tremendous response that we’ve seen, they are ensuring a ready blood supply and we need that for the long haul.”
Even though there is a healthy supply now, Forbes says they need to ensure there is enough blood in the future.
“People constantly need blood transfusions, it’s not just right now because of the virus we’re facing,” Forbes said. “What we are experiencing with this amount of cancellation will impact our operation for months to come.”
OneBlood has moved to appointments only to maintain social distancing between donors and to streamline the donating process, and gauge the future of blood supply.
“We need people to rebook those appointments to ensure that great blood supply,” Forbes said.
Under Mecklenburg County’s Stay-At-Home order, blood donation centers are considered a necessary health operation. Donors are allowed to leave their homes to donate blood under the order.
