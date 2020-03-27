Near record warmth this weekend; A First Alert Tuesday Into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s for Saturday, with lower 80s for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies, and the chance for a few rain showers on Sunday.
A First Alert has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with better chances for more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. More seasonable temperatures return for next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Friday night will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Saturday will be our warmest day in the week ahead, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. The record high temperature for Saturday is 90°, set in 1907.
A cold front will move across the region on Sunday, bringing the chance for some isolated rain showers for Sunday afternoon. Sunday looks to remain warm, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a better chance for widespread rain and a few thunderstorms.
At this point, rainfall looks to average 0.50” to 1.00” or more. Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday of next week. High temperatures look to range from 65 to 70 degrees Tuesday through Friday of next week.
Have a wonderful weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
