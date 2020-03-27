18-month-old reported missing in Coweta County

COWETA CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing 18-month-old.
Officials say Remy Jaaziah Daniels was reported missing in Coweta County. She is described as a black female who was last seen wearing a white Minnie Mouse tee shirt. Deputies say Daniels may possibly be with Jeremy Joseph Daniels and traveling in a gold 2005 Chevy Impala.
Please contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502 with any information on Daniels’ whereabouts.
