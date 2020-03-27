Man charged in death of NoDa restaurant owner connected to other murders, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in the murder of beloved NoDa restaurant co-owner Scott Brooks is now facing charges in two additional killings.
Terry Connor Jr., 33, is charged for his role in the murders of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Friday.
Connor has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and first-degree burglary.
Connor was in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail for Brooks’ killing when the warrants were served.
Warrants released state that Brooks was robbed of $100 when he shot and killed while opening his family business.
A second person is being sought in the case, police say, and a $21,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to the arrest of that person.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
