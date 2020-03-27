Inmate found dead in York County Detention Center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate was found dead Friday afternoon in the York County Detention Center.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Department officers are investigating, but officials say there is no sign of foul play.
The death is also not related to the coronavirus.
The inmate was found unresponsive around 1:15 p.m., and first responders were unable to be resuscitated.
The inmate was originally charged by the York County Sheriff’s Office in March.
