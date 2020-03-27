How to enjoy the weekend weather while complying with ‘Stay at Home’ order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parks in Mecklenburg County are open and busy, but families are confused about whether the playgrounds are off-limits.
The playgrounds were not roped off Friday afternoon.
“They were supposed to have been closed off already so thank you for letting me know that they’re not and I’ll make sure our park and rec folks get on that," county manager Dena Diorio told WBTV.
The rules are being enforced in other ways.
“Me and my friend was trying to go on the playground and then all of the sudden a park ranger came,” Armani Charleston said. “He told us we couldn’t play on this.”
Walkers, runners and bikers are everywhere.
Diorio says there are no plans to close the rail trail in South End as long as people practice social distance.
Golf courses are also open, but making changes.
“This is a very low-risk activity so we’re doing everything we can to make sure it stays that way,” Rick Chrisler at Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course said.
The order allows only one player to a cart, and one worker in the golf clubhouse at once.
If you’re heading to the lake, have fun, but beware.
“We have officers out on boats and if we see big mass gatherings we will enforce the proclamation and make sure that they are practicing the safe distancing,” CMPD Chief Deputy Jeff Estes said.
County leaders want you to take advantage of the nice weather this weekend, but do your part to stop the spread.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.