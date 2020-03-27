High heat, low rain chances expected for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon temperatures continue to aim towards the low to mid 80s across the Piedmont and Foothills while daytime highs are topping out in the 70s across the Mountains.
Overnight temperatures will dip into 60s before returning the 80s again, Saturday. In fact, highs for the first part of the weekend will be nearly 20° above average in the mid 80s.
The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by an uptick in the humidity. Saturday afternoon dewpoint temperatures will creep into the lower 60s - giving the air a bit of a sticky feel.
The persistence of high pressure over the WBTV viewing area will keep us rain-free through Sunday morning.
A frontal passage will attempt to trigger an isolated thundershower or too Sunday afternoon, but our best chance for rain next week comes Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as a large batch of moisture jets across the Carolinas likely bring heavy rain and gusty breezes.
A First Alert has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of the system’s arrival. Early forecasts call for about an half inch of rain during that period.
As the workweek begins, expect a drop in temperatures with daytime highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s through next Friday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
