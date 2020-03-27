Former Panthers Steve Smith, Jonathan Stewart partner to raise money for Charlotte COVID-19 response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers Steve Smith and Jonathan Stewart are partnering with Elevation Church to raise money for those in Charlotte impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Elevation Outreach and the charitable foundations of both Smith and Stewart are partnering to deliver supplies through the Convoy of Hope.
The Convoy of Hope has responded to more than 360 international and domestic disasters, including delivering more than 500 tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies in 2017, according to the organization’s website.
Anyone can join the effort by donating online. Click here to donate.
The Steve Smith Foundation announced the partnership on Twitter.
“These supplies will be distributed to those in our underserved communities,” the tweet read.
The Steve Smith Foundation also tweeted that 704 Shop created special edition “CLT - In This Together” shirts to help raise money for the Convoy of Hope project.
By late Thursday, 62 donors had contributed $14,158 toward the effort’s $35,000 goal, according to the Convoy of Hope COVID-19 Charlotte Response online donation page.
