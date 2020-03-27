Coronavirus forces NC Republicans to push state convention back to June

(The Charlotte Observer) - The North Carolina Republican Party has pushed back the date of its state convention, the latest change in a delegate selection process already affected by the coronavirus.
The convention, which had been scheduled to start May 14 in Greenville, will now start June 4.
“Taking into account the safety of our attendees, and in light of the numerous state, local, and federal regulations implemented in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCGOP, our hosts and our vendors have made the mutual decision to move the convention date back,” party Chair Michael Whatley said in a statement.
Like the N.C. Democratic Party, the GOP recently announced that its county and congressional district conventions would be held virtually because of the virus outbreak.
The moves come as the public health crisis is upending American politics in many ways. Several states have postponed their primaries. Ohio announced that it’s moving to an all mail-in primary.
County conventions choose delegates to the districts, which in turn choose them for the state convention. That’s where delegates to the national conventions are selected.
Republican National Convention officials recently announced that next month’s scheduled media walk-though of the convention site in Charlotte will now be virtual. But they’re still planning to go ahead with the August convention.
“We recognize and will take additional steps to ensure the safety and health of all attendees in light of the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to communicate with federal, state and local health experts in our planning,” said spokesperson Tatum Gibson. “We have fantastic partners in Charlotte and beyond helping us plan a successful convention.”
