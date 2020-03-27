Charlotte native, pro golfer Davis Love III loses home in massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Professional golfer and Charlotte native Davis Love III lost his Georgia home in a massive fire Friday morning.
No one was injured, according to reports.
Love and his wife Robyn were in the St. Simons Island, Georgia home during the house fire, but were able to escape safely.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laugher and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement. “We’ve very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.”
The fire happened around 5:20 a.m.
The Glynn County Fire & Rescue responded.
Officials have not said how the fire started.
Love, 55, is a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship. He still competes on the PGA Tour and on the PGA Tour Champions and is in his first year as an on-course reporter for CBS Sports.
The U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2012 and 2016, Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.
