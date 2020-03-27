Charlotte COVID-19 Response Fund awards nearly $3 million to nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded nearly $3 million to 14 local nonprofits just over a week after the Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas launched the project.
As of Friday morning the fund had raised more than $11 million. Unlike other fundraising campaigns, there’s no dollar amount they’re trying to reach. The goal is to just keep raising money.
The first round of awards, distributed as direct grants by the COVID-19 Response Fund Grants Committee, aim to “ensure rapid funding for organizations on the frontlines meeting basic needs for those affected by the pandemic: food, shelter, housing and emergency financial assistance.”
Mecklenburg County 501(c)3 nonprofits that meet eligibility requirements may apply for grants here. The next grant deadline is April 3.
“We are approaching this from multiple angles, because the most important thing is that we act quickly and get the money flowing,” said Laura Yates Clark, United Way of Central Carolinas President and CEO. “Nonprofits are being hit hard with requests to help, and this fund wants to be there to assist them in providing aid to those who need it the most.”
“Thanks to the generosity of all who have given so far, we are able to get money to these organizations that are directly assisting individuals in dire need,” said Foundation President and CEO Michael Marsicano. “However, this is just the beginning. We do not know what our demands will be in a week or a month, so it’s important we grow the COVID-19 Response Fund to be able to meet evolving challenges.”
Direct grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund include:
- $70,000 to Ada Jenkins Center to provide emergency financial assistance and support to individuals and families in North Mecklenburg.
- $75,000 to Camino Community Center to increase access to food and household products for the elderly and families.
- $75,000 to Charlotte Family Housing to increase rental subsidies for clients who have lost employment or income.
- $275,000 to Commonwealth Charlotte to provide no-interest loans and deferred payment schedule to workers in restaurants and hospitality fields.
- $75,000 to Communities in Schools to facilitate delivery of food and hygiene kits to homeless children and families living in hotels.
- $600,000 to Crisis Assistance Ministries to help those reside in motels – and are unemployed or have lost wages – remain in place.
- $100,000 to Latin American Coalition to set up a bilingual hotline and electronic clearinghouse to assist the immigrant community.
- $100,000 to Loaves & Fishes to assist with new delivery strategy required due to the crisis.
- $243,462 to Men’s Shelter of Charlotte to reduce numbers in its shelters, maintain staffing levels and provide rental subsidies to clients who have lost employment or income.
- $90,200 to Safe Alliance to reduce numbers in its shelters, maintain staffing levels and provide hotel rooms for domestic violence victims at highest risk.
- $138,448 to Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte to reduce numbers in shelters, maintain staffing levels and provide rental subsidies to clients who have lost employment or income.
- $500,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to purchase food due to provide to those in need.
- $500,000 to SocialServe to work with landlords renting to families and seniors unable to pay due to the crisis, as well as help homeless families leaving hotels find secure rental housing.
- $75,000 to Supportive Housing Communities to increase mental health services for residents, provide stipends for residents who are volunteering, and assist with increased housing needs for residents who have lost employment or income.
