Belk confirms furloughs during wave of coronavirus store closings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/ Charlotte Observer) - Belk department stores are furloughing employees following store closings last week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Company spokeswoman Jenny Anderson confirmed to the Observer Friday afternoon that Belk is furloughing workers.
No other details are available yet.
On March 17, Belk announced it would be temporarily closing all stores through the end of the month based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to restrict large gatherings during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in an online letter to customers at that time the company would provide benefits and compensation to impacted workers during the two-week temporary closure.
Customers can continue to shop online and through the store’s app, the company said.
Other large retailers, like Apple, Anthropologie, REI, Madewell, JCrew and Nike, had also announced store closings.
The Belk announcement comes at a time when more than 3 million people lost their jobs between March 14-21, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported Thursday. Even during the Great Recession in 2009, job losses never once approached 1 million in a week.
OTHER BELK MOVES
Last month, Belk announced the elimination of 80 corporate jobs because of restructuring.
Belk had more than 1,300 employees at the corporate office, company spokeswoman Jenny Anderson said.
The department store, founded in Monroe in 1888, has 294 stores in 16 Southern states. In 2015, Belk was sold to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $3 billion.
