We could soon be challenging record temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We're starting off your Thursday with an abundance of low cloud cover, but don't judge the day by what you see this morning.
As the day rolls on, clouds will decrease and allow for more sunshine with a seasonal afternoon in the upper 60s.
Patchy low clouds and even a little fog may develop tonight with overnight lows sinking back to near 50°. Friday brings the start of a major warming trend. In fact, afternoon readings will push Charlotte’s record high of 85° under partly sunny skies.
The surge in heat - and even a bit more humidity - continues into the weekend. Saturday’s highs will soar to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. It’s unlikely that we’ll seriously challenge the record of 90° set back in 1950, but we’ll still top out 20° above average for late March.
We're still well above normal on Sunday, but we do knock back closer to 80° as a few showers and scattered storms develop ahead of a cold front that may keep us a bit unsettled on Monday as well.
The better chance for rain looks to come late Tuesday into Wednesday as another batch of moisture along a cold front makes a pass through the Carolinas midweek.
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
