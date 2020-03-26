Warrant: Missing woman found in shallow grave tied up with Christmas light cords

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — Two people have been charged with murder after their roommate was found “tied and restrained with Christmas light cords and tape” in a shallow grave near Reedy River, according to an arrest warrant.
The body was found Tuesday in an open field off Dunklin Bridge Road, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Flood, investigators discovered the body after receiving information just after 3 p.m.
Flood said the victim, Carolyn Jackson, had been reported missing.
Flood said Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39 are facing charges for murder and kidnapping after investigators learned the pair, who was staying with Jackson at the time, killed her using blunt force trauma, bound her and buried her in a shallow grave.
A warrant said Jackson "suffered blunt force trauma and was wrapped in a manner which prevented her from breathing, effectively obstructing her airway."
The motive for the killing is still under investigation, Flood said