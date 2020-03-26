South Carolina has 456 COVID-19 cases, 9 virus-related deaths

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced that the state now has 456 coronavirus cases and nine total virus-related deaths.
On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced two additional deaths related to the coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to nine.
One patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of these individuals and to all those in South Carolina who have suffered the loss of loved ones to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “This unfortunate announcement is a reminder of the importance of taking actions to protect ourselves, our family and friends, and our community from this disease.”
DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties*.
Gov. Henry McMaster addressed the public Thursday afternoon with an update on the state’s response to the pandemic. He was joined by public health officials.
The governor has faced criticism from several lawmakers who believe he should issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. While McMaster has not ruled that out, he hasn’t made a move in that direction.
The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 3 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 1 case
- Horry County: 1 case
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 2 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 1 case
- York County: 1 case
