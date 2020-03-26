S.C. unemployment claims jump 1,600% in one week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending Saturday show a jump of nearly 30,000 over the previous week.
The state's Department of Employment released the numbers for intrastate initial claims Thursday, spokesperson Heather Biance said. Instratate claims are those filed by people who both live and work in the South Carolina.
Interstate initial claims, for people who live in South Carolina but filed for unemployment insurance against another state, rose approximately 800%, from 97 to 772, she said.
Charleston County had the second highest number of claims, at 4,183, behind Horry County, which had 5,258.
Here is a breakdown of intrastate claims for Lowcountry counties:
- Charleston: 4,183
- Berkeley: 1,321
- Dorchester: 949
- Colleton: 155
- Williamsburg: 67
- Georgetown: 311
- Beaufort: 1,090
SCDEW also released important information for people to know about the unemployment insurance process:
- The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. You do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process.
- Most of the questions our agency is receiving through our call center can be found on our website dew.sc.gov and our YouTube page SC DEW. Check the site in order to avoid the wait!
- There are many exceptions to the unemployment insurance process due to federal and state assistance. We are updating our dew.sc.gov/covid-hub daily to explain these. Check back often. You can also follow our social media.
