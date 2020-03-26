Salisbury PD realigns shift coverage according to service calls, crime data

“Lt. Justin Crews and Lt. Joe Miller lead this initiative by first conferring with our crime analyst to determine what times, and days of the week, represented our busiest hours and days,” said Deputy Police Chief Shon Barnes. “They then explored different models to provide the most officers during those times, while maintaining our permanent shift schedule. We will continue to have officers assigned to neighborhoods. At the Salisbury Police Department, our motto is ‘Every Officer has a Neighborhood, and Every Neighborhood has an Officer.’ This will not change.”