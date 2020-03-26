Rowan County update: 12 confirmed positive cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County now has 12 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, according to an update from the Rowan Health Department. The average age of the 12 cases is 49.9 years old.
Effective immediately, the Rowan County Register of Deeds will be restricting marriage license issuance to the following hours: M-F, 8AM to 4PM. We urge all individuals wishing to obtain a marriage license to complete the online application before arriving and follow all guidelines listed on the Register of Deeds website. Below are the direct links for the Marriage License Guide and Online Marriage License Application.
Rowan Public Library modifies operating hours
Effective Saturday, March 28th, Rowan Public Library will follow new operating hours. All three branches, Headquarters in Salisbury, East Branch in Rockwell, and South Branch in China Grove, will have the same hours. The new hours are Monday – Friday 9AM to 6PM, and closed Saturday and Sunday. For more information about library hours and services, to speak with a librarian, request materials or make a computer lab reservation, call 704-216-8243, email infodesk@rowancountync.gov or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Launches COVID-19 Relief Fund
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Relief Fund to address the needs of communities impacted by this virus. In keeping with the organization’s philosophy of giving back to the communities it serves, Cardinal Innovations is investing $1,000,000 to support those who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. They are accepting grant requests up to $20,000 from the following entities: Counties, Local Public School Systems/Districts and/or Higher Education Institutions, Municipalities, Non-profit community-based organizations and Healthcare providers for implementation of new programs. To learn more or to apply, visit //www.cardinalinnovations.org/covid19-relief-fund
WIC INFO
The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has granted approval to the North Carolina WIC Program’s request for a physical presence waiver through May 31, 2020. The approval to waive the physical presence requirement includes the ability to defer anthropometric and bloodwork requirements necessary to determine nutritional risk for the period the physical presence waiver is in effect. All other established policies and procedures remain in place at this time and must be followed as if participants are present in the clinic.
As a result, effective March 26, 2020 at 8am – May 31, 2020, Rowan County WIC Program will no longer provide face-to-face services and will provide services via phone communication only. The community is encouraged to call 704-216-8797 for services and we ask to please leave a message.
