Police need help looking for missing Statesville woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police are asking the public for help finding a missing 42-year-old woman.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Annette Rashelia Rollins, who was last seen on 5th Street in Statesville.
Police say Rollins is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
She was last seen wearing a dark toboggan, a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Rollins is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Rollins should call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.