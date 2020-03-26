Police looking for wanted gas station robber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 2:17 a.m. at the Market Express gas station on the 5600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.
A man allegedly approached the register with a weapon and demanded money from a store employee. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black sneakers.
Anyone who may know the suspect is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.