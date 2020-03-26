Police looking for wanted gas station robber

Police looking for wanted gas station robber
Police say the man pictured here robbed a gas station early Tuesday morning. (Source: CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 25, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 9:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:17 a.m. at the Market Express gas station on the 5600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

A man allegedly approached the register with a weapon and demanded money from a store employee. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who may know the suspect is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

