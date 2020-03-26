Person hit and killed by truck near highway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was hit and killed by a truck near a highway in York County Wednesday evening.
The incident happened at 8:35 p.m. on Carowinds Boulevard near the intersection with Interstate 77.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the truck was headed north on Carowinds Boulevard when it hit the person who was trying to cross the street.
The person was pronounced dead. They have not been identified.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The collision is under investigation by South Carolina state troopers.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.