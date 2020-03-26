Novant Health launches fund in response to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Foundation is helping fund additional testing and medication to support patient care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“While most Americans are remaining home to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to treat the sick and control spread of the virus” said Ann Caulkins, senior vice president of Novant Health and president of Novant Health Foundation. “This fund provides an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe and providing care during an unprecedented crisis.”
In addition to medical supplies and team support, contributions will help fund testing and medication to support patient care.
“This fund will help Novant Health team members sustain their resilience while providing safe, high-quality care to patients and the community,” Novant says.
The organization has set up a contribution relief page.
