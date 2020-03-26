Neighbors hold birthday parade for N.C. 10-year-old who couldn’t have party

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of families from Salisbury Academy went above and beyond Thursday to wish a young man happy birthday while honoring social distancing restrictions.
James Brincefield turned 10 years old on March 26 - but he couldn’t have a birthday party due to recommendations put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
So, James’ friends and neighbors had to find another way to wish him a happy birthday - with a parade!
The well-wishers stayed in their cars and shouted “Happy Birthday!” as they drove by one by one, honking their horns for excitement to cheer James up.
Neighbor Sarah Knight said everyone was happy to participate.
“Something creative and fun we can do to spread some excitement during this crazy time,” Knight said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.