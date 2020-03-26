NC State Representative, former Durham County commissioner MaryAnn Black dies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina State Representative MaryAnn Black, who served more than three decades in the Durham community has died, colleagues said.
“With over 30 years of service prior to her political career, MaryAnn’s soul of a social worker poured out into everything she touched. This is a great loss for the city of Durham, the state of North Carolina and all those who have benefitted from her passion and compassion,” wrote Congressman G.K. Butterfield.
Black served as a representative for District 29, which encompasses east Durham, since being appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017.
Before that, Black served as a Durham County commissioner from 1990 to 2002. She worked as a social worker in Durham for over thirty years and most recently served as associate vice president of community relations for Duke University Health System.
“The North Carolina Democratic Party is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Representative MaryAnn Black. She proudly served her local community long before joining the General Assembly, and was committed to improving the lives of all North Carolinians – from raising wages to advocating for environmental justice to addressing the opioid epidemic,” said North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin.
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.