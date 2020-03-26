NC mother and daughter test positive for coronavirus: ‘This stuff is no joke’

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - A 28-year-old woman remains in “guarded condition” at a Cabarrus County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Hayden Keziah, who according to her mother has no immunity issues or underlying conditions, was rushed to the hospital after she experienced trouble breathing.
Keziah’s symptoms started out with a cough and “generally not feeling good,” Keziah’s mother Sarah Moore says. After several days, Moore says her daughter developed a severe headache and a bad cough.
"Within about 24-hours, having so much trouble breathing, we had to rush her to the ER in Harrisburg, where they immediately took her back and then took her to Northeast,” Moore said. She dropped her daughter off at the ER and has not been able to see her since.
“She’s having a very rough time,” Moore said of Keziah, who is often sedated and being treated virtually at a locked-down hospital.
Keziah had just moved to Harrisburg to start a new job. Moore, who has also now tested positive for COVID-19, says she has no idea where her daughter contracted the virus.
“She’s requiring a good bit of oxygen. Progressively more than she did yesterday,” Moore said. “She is not able to keep any food down. She’s having a lot of pain.”
Moore is currently on breathing treatments and IVs at her home. Moore is able to text her daughter, sometimes. “To be honest, they have her so sedated that we’re having a hard time talking to her,” Moore said.
“I saw her CT scans of her lungs,” Moore said of her daughter, “and it is horrible. It attacks without warning.”
Moore, who says she was an emergency room nurse, is urging the public to take the virus seriously.
“People need to stay home. They don't need to get around anybody,” Moore said. “This stuff is no joke.”
Cabarrus County issued a stay at home order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. The proclamation comes a day after North Carolina announced it’s first coronavirus related death, which involved a Cabarrus County man.
