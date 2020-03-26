Mecklenburg Sheriff’s office to close to public, suspend in-person handgun permits due to “stay at home” order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning Thursday, anybody looking to get a concealed handgun permit or apply for a purchase won’t be able to do so at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
As part of the effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 , and the county’s “stay at home” order, the office will close its doors beginning at 8 a.m.
That means nobody can come to the office to apply for a purchase or concealed handgun permit or pick up any permits.
The Sheriff’s office will still process applications while the order is in place, and people can still apply online for permits.
Across the state, Wake County suspended pistol purchases altogether through April 30.
